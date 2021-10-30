The Jets have decided not to place Zach Wilson on injured reserve, Connor Hughes of The Atheltic reports. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Patriots in Week 7 and was initially given a timeline of 2-4 weeks before a return to the lineup. One could argue that the Jets should play it safe with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Entry Draft, but the Jets must feel that Wilson can return in less than three weeks and that it’s more important to get him back into the lineup than having him be 100% healthy.

This is a lost season for the Jets, and the number one thing for the team to accomplish should be the future of Wilson. They need to make sure he is on the right path towards being their franchise quarterback. Mike While will start for the team when they take on the Bengals on Sunday. The Jets did trade a conditional sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Joe Flacco earlier this week, but he didn’t report to the team until Friday and won’t play Sunday.

The Jets are currently 11.5 point underdogs Sunday and are +410 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.