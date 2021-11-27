The Jets have placed Michael Carter on injured reserve

The Jets have placed running back Michael Carter on injured reserve, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Carter was already ruled out for the game Sunday versus the Texans due to an ankle injury, and this designation means that he will have to miss at least two additional games. Carter will next be eligible to play in Week 15 versus the Jaguars. Ty Johnson is expected to handle the rushing load Sunday along with Tevin Coleman and La’Michal Perine. The Jets also announced Saturday that wide receiver Corey Davis was downgraded from questionable to doubtful to play Sunday due to a groin injury.

The Jets are currently in last place in the AFC East with a 2-8 record. The only team with a worse record in the NFL are the Lions at 0-10-1. If the season ended today, the Jets would hold the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Entry Draft.

The Jets are 2.5 point underdogs (-110) versus the Texans on Sunday and are +116 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.