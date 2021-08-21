The Mets have placed James McCann on the injured list
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
The Mets have placed James McCann on the 10-day injured list Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Although the Mets don’t believe that McCann would need the full 10 days to recover from back spasms, the nature of his position required the team to play it safe and place him on the IL so they could replace him on the roster with another catcher, Geoff Hartlieb.
McCann was a significant free-agent addition this offseason by the Mets but hasn’t proven to be worth his four-year $40.6 million contract. McCann is batting just .240 with nine HRs, 35 RBIs, and 22 runs in 99 games.
The good news for the Mets is that Francisco Lindor (oblique) and Javier Baez (back) could be activated off of the IL as soon as Sunday.
The Mets are currently in a major slide with just one win in their last games, and life isn’t going to get any easier Saturday versus the Dodgers. The Mets will try and start a winning streak with Rich Hill on the mound versus Max Scherzer. The Dodgers are -134 (-1.5) on the run line, -255 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
