The Mets have signed Mark Canha to a two-year contract, Joel Sherman of the New Post reports. The contract is worth $26.5 million. Canha could be slated to take over right-field if/when Michael Conforto departs in free agency. Canha will be 33 years of age during spring training. He has seen his average dip during the past two seasons. Canha batted a career-high of .273 in 2019 but only .246 in 2020 and .231 last season. Canha also set a career-high in HRs in 2019 with 26; other than that, though, he has never eclipsed 17 HRs in a season.

The Mets also signed Eduardo Escobar on Friday to a two-year $20 million contract. This deal also includes a team option for a third year. Escobar will also be 33 years of age slightly after the calendar turns but does give the Mets a useful utility player known to be great in the clubhouse.

These are not the big splash moves that many are expecting from the Mets as they are known to be in on Javy Baez to play second base once again for them and also starting pitchers like Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, and Robbie Ray.

