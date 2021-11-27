The Mets have signed Starling Marte to a four-year contract, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Last season, Marte was traded from the Marlins to the Athletics and had a big free-agent season with a slash line of .310/.383/.458 to go along with 12 HRs and 47 SBs in just 120 games.

Marte will play centerfield for a Mets’ team that has been deficient in CF for what seems like most of this century. Marte could be flanked by another free agent addition Friday, Mark Canha, who also used to play for the Athletics. The Mets also signed Eduardo Escobar on black Friday as they had one extensive spending spree.

Marte is one of the jewels of the free-agent crop who isn’t a shortstop, and he will fill a need for the Mets. Another need, though, is starting pitching, and the Mets have yet to address that area and may not be able to before the owners are expected to initiate a lockout on Dec. 2.

