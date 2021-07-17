The Mets place Francisco Lindor on the injured list

The Mets placed Francisco Lindor on the injured list Saturday due to a right oblique strain, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Lindor suffered the injury while batting Friday and had to leave the game early. Oblique injuries can be tricky and can keep a batter out several weeks or possibly longer, depending on the degree of strain.

This is unfortunate timing for everyone involved, as Lindor just seemed to be hitting his groove in his first season with the Mets. After a slow start to the season, Lindor was batting .353 over the last two weeks with two HRs, 10 RBIs, and eight runs. The best-case scenario would seem to be a return in early August for Lindor.

