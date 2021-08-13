The Mets place Javier Baez on the injured list

The Mets have placed Javier Baez on the injured list, New York Mets official Twitter website reports. The move has been made retroactive to August 12. Baez is dealing with back spasms. Baez was the Mets significant acquisition at the trade deadline but won’t be able to play until next weekend at the earliest. Baez also might return at the same time as fellow Met, Francisco Lindor. If and when that happens, Baez is expected to shift to second base, with Jeff McNeil to third base while Lindor remains at shortstop.

The Mets are likely to find out where they stand after the next 13 games. They just swept the Nationals and are only 0.5 games behind the National League East-leading Phillies but now will face no one but the Giants and Dodgers for the next two weeks. If they flop here, their season could come to a crashing end before the end of August. The Mets trail the Dodgers 1-0 in the top of the second inning. Trevor Megill is on the hill for the Mets, and the Dodgers are countering with Julio Urias. The Mets are +106 (+1.5) on the run line, +200 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-115), and the under (-111). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.