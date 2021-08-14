The Mets to shutdown Jacob deGrom for at least two more weeks
August 13George KurtzSportsGrid
Jacob deGrom won’t throw for two more weeks for the Mets, ESPN.com reports. This is brutal news for the Mets as with each passing day, and it would seem unlikely that deGrom will return to the Mets this season, at least not in a traditional starting pitching role. A recent MRI for deGrom has shown some healing but not enough for deGrom to start a throwing program. DeGrom has been out of the starting lineup since July 7 and would not have thrown a baseball for approximately seven weeks if this new two-week timetable is correct. Throw in 2-3 weeks to build up his arm strength, and you’re looking at a mid-late September return should the Mets even decide it’s worth the trouble.
The Mets are likely to find out where they stand after the next 13 games. They just swept the Nationals and are only 0.5 games behind the National League East-leading Phillies but now will face no one but the Giants and Dodgers for the next two weeks. If they flop here, their season could come to a crashing end before the end of August. The Mets trail the Dodgers 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Trevor Megill is on the hill for the Mets, and the Dodgers are countering with Julio Urias. The Mets are -115 (+2.5) on the run line, +320 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (+100), and the under (-128). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
