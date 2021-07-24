The Nationals have scratched Max Scherzer from his start Saturday
July 24George KurtzSportsGrid
Max Scherzer has been scratched from his start Saturday by the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Scherzer is dealing with discomfort in his right tricep. The injury is not expected to require a stint on the injured list, and Scherzer could return to the rotation in a few days.
Just before the All-Star break, the Nats were thought to be buyers before the MLB trade deadline this Friday but going 3-7 in their last 10 games may have pushed the Nationals to become sellers, and that could include Scherzer if he can prove himself to be healthy. If the Nationals were to trade Scherzer, he would bring back a healthy return as he would likely be the best starting pitcher on the market.
Jon Lester will start in place of Scherzer tonight for the Nationals while the Orioles will counter with Matt Harvey. This game is currently off the board, but you can find the lines and props for all others games at FanDuel.com.
