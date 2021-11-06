The Packers have activated Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve
November 6George KurtzSportsGrid
The Packers have activated Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve, the Packers official website reports. Valdes-Scantling had been on the IR due to a hamstring injury. The return of MVS means the Packers receiving corps will be full-go Sunday as Davante Adams and Allen Lazard had been activated off of the COVID-19 protocol list earlier this week.
The bad news, of course, is that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be out for this game as he is now on the COVID-19 protocol list and can’t return to the team any earlier than next Saturday, November 16. Jordan Love will start Sunday in place of Rodgers when the Packers take on the Chiefs.
This game was originally expected to be the showcase game of Week 9 as Rodgers would be up against Patrick Mahomes. The Packers are seven-point underdogs in this contest and are +270 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
