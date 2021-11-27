The Padres have acquired Adam Frazier from the Mariners

The Mariners have acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Frazier was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pirates last season and is once again on the move. The Mariners may have finished second to the Padres in that trade last July as they were hot after Frazier to try and lead their playoff push.

The Padres do indeed get their man this time at the cost of two prospects, flame-throwing reliever Ryan Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. Frazier is expected to play second base for the Mariners, but he can also be used as a super-utility player if they want to move him around the diamond and the outfield. Frazier didn’t play as well with the Padres as he had with the Pirates. Another move, especially one to the other league, is cause for concern that he may get off to a slow start in 2022, assuming there is a 2022 season with the current CBA about to end and a lockout expected to begin next week.

