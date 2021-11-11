The Panthers are planning to start P.J. Walker on Saturday

P.J. Walker is still expected to start Sunday for the Panthers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Unless you live in a cave or under a rock, you know that the Panthers have signed Cam Newton to a contract. Newton will be the team’s starting quarterback, but it’s quite a bit to ask him to start just three days after signing with the team. Sure, Newton played for the Panthers for nine years, but that was under a different head coach, Ron Rivera, and a completely new offensive system. Newton could have a small package of plays Sunday, assuming he is in game shape, but his best chance to start will be in Week 11 versus the Washington Football Team. Yes, the team whose head coach is Ron Rivera. You just can’t make this stuff up.

This week the Panthers are in Arizona to take on the team with the best record in the NFL; good times. Well, the Cardinals could be without Kyler Murray (ankle) and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring). The Panthers are 10-point underdogs in this contest and are +380 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.