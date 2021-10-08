The Panthers have listed Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday

The Panthers have listed Christian McCaffery as doubtful for the game Sunday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. It seems that the Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule are playing it safe here as CMC has practiced all week and looks healthy enough to at least share the load at running back versus the Eagles. Rhule, however, may feel that it’s better to be safe than sorry and make sure CMC is 100% healthy before inserting him back into the starting lineup.

Chuba Hubbard is once again expected to be the starting RB for the Panthers. Hubbard had 13 carried for 57 yards versus the Cowboys in his lone start this season, along with two receptions for 14 yards.

This season, the Panthers got off to a hot start by defeating the Jets, Saints, and Texans but were brought back down to earth in a loss to the Cowboys last week. The Panthers are three favorites over the Eagles and are -168 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.