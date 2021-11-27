The Panthers have placed Aleksander Barkov on injured reserve
November 27George KurtzSportsGrid
The Panthers have placed Aleksander Barkov on injured reserve, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Barkov was injured when he was hit in the knee by Scott Mayfield of the Islanders. Mayfield was assessed a five-minute major for the knee-on-knee hit, but that doesn’t make up for Barkov now being out of the lineup for the past four games.
Barkov is one of the best unknown players in the NHL. He has nine goals and 17 points in 15 games for the Panthers this season.
The Panthers are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 14-3-3 record. They are tied for the most points in the NHL along with the Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, and Capitals.
The Panthers will take on the expansion Kraken on Saturday. The Panthers are +126 (-1.5) on the puck line, -225 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-128), under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
