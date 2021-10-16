The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve
October 16George KurtzSportsGrid
The Panthers placed Christian McCaffrey on the injured list Saturday, Panthers.com reports. During the Panthers’ Week 3 victory over the Texans, McCaffrey suffered a hamstring and was thought to be out for only a couple of weeks. There was some thought that after practicing part of the week before the Week 5 game versus the Eagles, that he actually might play, and he was certainly expected to play Sunday. McCaffrey seems to have suffered a setback somewhere along the line, and that setback forced the Panthers to place him on IR. McCaffrey will miss at least the next three games.
The Panthers won their first three games with McCaffrey in the lineup but now have lost back-to-back contests without him. The Panthers are 2.5 underdogs in this contest and are +122 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
