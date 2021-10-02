The Patriots have placed James White on injured reserve

The Patriots placed James White on injured reserve Friday, TSN.ca reports. White injured the hip during the second quarter of the Patriots’ loss to the Saints last Sunday. White is expected to be out for the remainder of the season due to the injury. Before the injury, White had 38 rushing yards, a score, and had caught 12 passes for 94 yards.

White may not be a true playmaker, but the Patriots can’t afford to lose anyone of value on the offensive side of the ball. Plus, he was a safety valve out of the backfield for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady is returning to New England on Sunday as the Patriots will take on the defending Super Bowl Champion, Buccaneers. The Patriots have started the season 1-2, but if they can defeat Brady and the Bucs, it will feel like a 4-0 start. In this contest, the Pats are seven-point underdogs (-110) and are +260 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.