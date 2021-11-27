The Pelicans announce that Zion Williamson will return to practice
November 26George KurtzSportsGrid
The Pelicans have announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared to begin practicing, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. While this is certainly good news for Williams and the Pelicans, there still isn’t a definitive timetable for when he will return to game action. The Pelicans’ next full practice isn’t until Dec. 2, so one would have to think he won’t return until after that, so he is at least a week away from getting into a game.
Williamson has been out all season due to foot surgery. This season, the Pelicans have been awful with a 4-16 record and sit 14th out of 15th teams in the Western Conference. Williamson averaged 27 PPG, 7.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 61.1 FG%, and 69.8 FT% last season.
The Pelicans are 13.5 point underdogs (-110) and +640 on the money line Friday night versus the Jazz on Friday. The game has an over/under of 218, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
