The Rams have lost Robert Woods for the season due to a torn ACL

Robert Woods has a torn ACL and will be lost to the Rams for the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred during practice Friday as Woods went down, but he was able to finish the session and have a round of interviews with the media. It wasn’t until later when tests were done, that the injury was revealed. Woods was having a solid season with 45 receptions for 556 yards and four scores in nine games. He also added another touchdown via the rush.

The loss of Woods for the season makes the signing of Odell Beckham quite fortunate for the Rams. People wondered how big a part of the offense Beckham would be with Cooper Kupp and Woods ahead of him on the depth chart. The Rams will need him to be a more integral part of the offense, or defenses will look to clamp down on Kupp. Van Jefferson will also play a more significant role than what was expected just two days ago. Beckham, by the way, is expected to play Monday in San Francisco.

