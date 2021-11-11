The Rams have signed Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham is likely to sign with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Beckham was placed on waivers by the Browns this past Monday at 4 pm EST, and when he went unclaimed, he became a free agent 24 hours later. Many teams were rumored to be interested in Beckham, with some of those interested being the Packers, Saints, Patriots, and Chiefs. In the end, Beckham seems to have elected to go with the team that he believes gives him the best chance to win a Super Bowl this season. While terms have not been released, and there could always be a snag that prevents Beckham from going to the Rams, likely, Beckham will just sign a contract for the remainder of this season, try and be productive, and then go for the big money in free agency next year.

Beckham will have an extra day to learn as much as he can of the offense for the Rams as they don’t play until Monday in San Francisco. There is no word yet on if Beckham will be available for this game. The Rams are four-point favorites in this contest and are -210 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.