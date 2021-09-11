The Rays have placed Wander Franco on the injured list

Wander Franco was placed on injured reserve by the Rays on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Franco had to leave the game early Friday after injuring that hamstring while running the bases. Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A to take the place of Franco on the roster. The Rays have yet to announce a timetable for when Franco might return to the team. Franco will have an MRI on Saturday to determine when he might be able to return to the Rays.

Franco has been just about everything as advertised since being called up by the Rays. He was arguably the top prospect in Major League Baseball upon his call-up. He had been gaining ground quickly in the race for American League Rookie of the Year, a race that is likely now over for Franco.

The Rays made several other moves Saturday, including activating Randy Arozarena from the paternity list and placing starting pitcher Shane McClanahan on the injured list with what is considered a minor back injury. With a nine-game lead in the AL East and a 5.5 game lead for the best record in the American League, the Rays have very little to play for until the playoffs start.

