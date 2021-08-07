The Red Sox place J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19 injured list
August 7George KurtzSportsGrid
The Red Sox placed J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports. Apparently, Martinez hasn’t been feeling well for the past 12-24 hours and has been placed on the list as a precaution. Martinez has yet to test positive for COVID-19, but he will be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days if he does. If he were to test negative, he could return to the team as soon as he clears the league’s health and safety protocols.
The Red Sox are struggling mightily in August and have only won two of their past 10 games. They are no longer in first place in the American League East, and their lead in the wild card is down to three over the Yankees and four over the Blue Jays. They play those Jays in a doubleheader Saturday. Nick Pivetta will be up against Robbie Rays in Game One, and Tanner Houck will face Jose Berrios in the nightcap. The Sox are -130 (+1.5) on the run line, +168 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of seven, over (+100), and the under (-122) in the first game. In The nightcap, the Sox are -166 (+1.5) on the run line, +142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 6.5, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
