The Reds will extend a qualifying offer to Nick Castellanos, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. This was an obvious decision as Castellanos will likely decline the QO and elect free agency where he should receive a multi-year offer. That being said, by extending the QO, the Reds will receive a first-round pick as compensation if he were to sign with another team.

Castellanos should be able to secure a multi-year deal, but teams will be wary of two things. One, his home/road splits show he takes advantage of playing in the hitter’s paradise that is the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, and he is also not known as the best of defensive outfielders. Still, he hit a career-high 34 home runs last season with a slash line of .309/.362/.572. Castellanos should make bank this offseason.

It’s early, and Major League Baseball and the union for the players still have to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, but the Reds are +3000 to win the 2022 World Series. You can find the odds for each of the other 29 MLB teams to win the World Series at FanDuel.com.