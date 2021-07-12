The Royals Salvador Perez has been cleared to play in the All-Star Game
July 12George KurtzSportsGrid
The Royals’ Salvador Perez has been cleared to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Perez had to leave the game early Saturday due to tightness in his back and wasn’t slated to play Sunday even before the game was rained out. With a slash line of .275/.300/.501 along with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs, Perez is undoubtedly deserving of playing in the game. He’s been the best catcher in the American League and possibly all of baseball this season. What’s even more impressive is that Perez has played in every game for the Royals this season, bucking a trend that catchers must have at least one day off per week.
The Royals are 36-53 and sitting in last place in the American League Central. They sit 18 games behind the division-leading White Sox. They are +39000 to win the division, +30000 to win the American League, and +50000 to win it all at FanDuel.com.
