The Ryder Cup pairings have been announced for Saturday morning

Ryder Cup pairings for Saturday morning have been announced, according to Golf.com. Friday, the United States had a very good day, taking a 6-2 lead over their European competition. The was the biggest lead for the United States after the first day of competition since 1975 and only the fourth time the U.S. has won the opening two sessions since all of Europe was included in 1979.

The matchups for Saturday morning are as follows:

8:05 AM

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm versus Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger

8:21 AM

Paul Casey and Tyyrell Hatton versus Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa

8:37 AM

Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland versus Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

8:53 AM

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick versus Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

The afternoon pairings have yet to be announced.

The United States is -1200 to win the Ryder Cup, Europe is +1200, and it’s +2100 if you think it will end up in a tie. You can find the lines for the Ryder Cup at FanDuel.com.