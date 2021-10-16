watch
LISTEN
MIA
10/17 3:30 AM EDT
JAX
KC
10/17 7:00 AM EDT
WAS
LAR
10/17 7:00 AM EDT
NYG
HOU
10/17 7:00 AM EDT
IND
CIN
10/17 7:00 AM EDT
DET
GB
10/17 7:00 AM EDT
CHI
LAC
10/17 7:00 AM EDT
BAL
MIN
10/17 7:00 AM EDT
CAR
ARI
10/17 10:05 AM EDT
CLE
LV
10/17 10:25 AM EDT
DEN
DAL
10/17 10:25 AM EDT
NE
SEA
10/17 2:20 PM EDT
PIT
BUF
10/18 2:15 PM EDT
TEN

The Seahawks have placed Russell Wilson on injured reserve