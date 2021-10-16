The Seahawks have placed Russell Wilson on injured reserve

The Seahawks placed quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Wilson injured his finger during a loss to the Rams in Week 5. Reports have him missing anywhere from four to six weeks. The Hawks have not gotten off to a hot start this season, and losing Wilson won’t help. The next three games for the Seahawks are versus the Steelers (Sunday night), Saints, and Jaguars. The Hawks will go into those games with Geno Smith as the starting QB. The Hawks then have a bye week, and they will hope that Wilson can return from IR after that.

The Hawks will play a Steelers team that has had their issues on offense this season. Something will have to give here as the Hawk’s biggest problem before the Wilson injury was their defense. The Seahawks are 5.5 underdogs in this contest and are +188 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.