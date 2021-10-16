The Seahawks placed Chris Carson on injured reserve Friday
October 15George KurtzSportsGrid
The Seahawks placed running back Chris Carson on injured reserve Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. This will be the second straight game that Carson has missed due to the neck injury. That means the Hawks will be without their starting quarterback (Russell Wilson) and running back Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Carson will now miss at least four games due to the injury. Alex Collins is expected to be the starting RB in place of Carson, but Deejay Dallas and Travis Homer should also see an increase in touches.
The Hawks will be hoping to stay in the Wild Card hunt while Carson and Wilson heal as the NFC West would seem to be out of reach due to how well the Cardinals are playing. The Seahawks are 5.5 underdogs in this contest and are +188 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.