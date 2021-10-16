The Seahawks placed Chris Carson on injured reserve Friday

The Seahawks placed running back Chris Carson on injured reserve Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. This will be the second straight game that Carson has missed due to the neck injury. That means the Hawks will be without their starting quarterback (Russell Wilson) and running back Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Carson will now miss at least four games due to the injury. Alex Collins is expected to be the starting RB in place of Carson, but Deejay Dallas and Travis Homer should also see an increase in touches.

The Hawks will be hoping to stay in the Wild Card hunt while Carson and Wilson heal as the NFC West would seem to be out of reach due to how well the Cardinals are playing. The Seahawks are 5.5 underdogs in this contest and are +188 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.