The Seahawks will be without Russell Wilson for at least a month

The Seahawks are expected to be without Russell for at least a month, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Wilson had to leave the game Thursday after hitting his right middle finger against Aaron Donald of the Rams while attempting a pass. Wilson didn’t suffer any broken bones but has ruptured the tendon in that finger. Wilson could miss as much as 6-8 weeks if surgery is needed, which seems likely.

This is a massive blow for a Seahawks team who rely on the talent and creativity of Wilson to propel their offense. Geno Smith is expected to take over the starting job until Wilson returns.

The 26-17 by the Hawks to the Rams on Thursday leaves them with a 2-3 record and in last place in the NFC West. They hope that Smith can keep them in contention for at least a wildcard spot while Wilson is out of the lineup. The Seahawks catch a break in that their next three opponents, the Steelers, Saints, Jaguars, are all struggling to some degree on offense, and then they have a bye week before returning versus the Packers in Week 10.

You can find the lines for Seahawk games and all others at FanDuel.com.