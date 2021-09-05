The Smash and Grab: 4 Teams With Elite Hitting Opportunities in Week 24

One thing I have learned in my journey in fantasy baseball is that volume is key — especially in hitting.

In standard rotisserie leagues, only one category is ratio-based (batting average), which allows us to maximize at-bats and plate appearances to rack up those counting statistics in runs, home runs, runs batted in, and stolen bases. And as simplistic as the approach seems, the best fantasy players find ways to garner as many shots as possible — via volume.

Each week, this report will analyze the matchups for the upcoming week to see if any teams, in particular, stand out from a volume perspective as we gear up for those Free Agent Budget (FAB) bids.

The seven-game teams? Those are obvious. But what about the other matchups? Let’s dig in and find out.

Seven-Game Teams (12)

The following teams play at least seven games: Baltimore Orioles (8), Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays (8), Washington Nationals.

Who do I like most among these offenses?

Baltimore Orioles: The most games in the week and all of them in Camden Yards? Yes, please. Anthony Santander has been popping long balls like it’s his job (okay, well, I guess it kind of is), and intriguingly, the Austin Hays breakout may actually be occurring. He has been slotted often in the two-spot down the stretch and is producing quite a bit.

Toronto Blue Jays: You don’t really need much of an impetus to go and play the Jays, but in this case, it’s even better — they are playing eight games, four of which are in Camden Yards at the end of the week. The beginning of the week is pretty tasty, too — four at Yankee Stadium. Lourdes Gurriel may have finally woken up at the dish as he’s driven in 10 runs with two homers in the last week. Get him if you can.

Washington Nationals: The Nats are no longer an offense we target much thanks to Trea Turner moving on to greener pastures, but this week shapes up nicely. They have a seven-game week, and the rotations of the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates are nothing we should be particularly fearful of. Lane Thomas has been a solid-yet-unspectacular piece leading off for Washington. The rebuilding Nats are giving Carter Kieboom a shot, as well.

Six-Game Teams (21)

San Francisco Giants: The best six-game option to me is the Giants, and it’s not close. Whenever you can fire in some exposure to Coors, it puts a feather in your cap. Now, consider that they close the week with three games against the Cubs, which doesn’t hurt things. Kyle Hendricks has kind of dropped off the map recently, and Zach Davies has regressed back to the gopher-ball-allowing machine he was known to be. Brandon Belt is widely available in many leagues and should see at least four righties out of six.

Five-Game Teams (2)

Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres

Coors Field

San Francisco Giants (3)