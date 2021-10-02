The Steelers have ruled out Chase Claypool for Sunday

The Steelers have ruled out Chase Claypool for the game Sunday, Burt Lauten of the Steelers’ official site reports. Claypool suffered a hamstring injury that will cost him this game versus the Packers. The Steelers lost both Diontae Johnson (knee) and Juju Smith-Schuster (ribs) during last week’s loss to the Bengals, but that due will play Sunday. With Claypool out of the lineup, James Washington should see a substantial increase in snaps for the second consecutive game.

The Steelers are struggling on offense this season due to problems with the offensive line and the questionable health of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. There are plenty of questions surrounding his arm strength and whether or not he still has the ability to get the ball down the field accurately to his receivers.

In this contest, the Steelers are getting 6.5 points (-115) and are +225 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.