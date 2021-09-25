The Steelers will be without T.J. Watt on Sunday

T.J. Watt won’t play Sunday for the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Watt was downgraded to out for the game due to a groin injury. Watt also missed the game last week versus the Raiders due to the same injury. The defense for the Steelers isn’t the same without Watt, who is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. Derek Carr and the Raiders passed for over 400 yards in that contest. The good news for the Steelers is that cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush, who also missed the game versus the Raiders, are expected to play versus the Bengals. They will be tasked with trying to keep Joe Burrow in check.
The Steelers and Bengals enter this divisional contest with 1-1 records. The Steelers are favored by three points in this contest and are -142 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
