The Texans have activated Tyrod Taylor off of injured reserve

Tyrod Taylor has been activated off of injured reserve by the Texans, the Texans official website reports. This was expected as the Texans had announced earlier this week that not only would Taylor be activated off of IR, but he would also start Sunday versus the Dolphins. The Texans are 1-7 and, to put it nicely, are rebuilding. Their quarterback of the future is not currently on the roster as neither Taylor nor David Mills are the answer, and Deshaun Watson will eventually be traded.

The Texans are a mess with few building blocks to rely upon and need an infusion of talent. They will hope that whatever bounty they can receive in a Watson trade next year can bring the necessary skill to show there is a light at the end of this dark tunnel.

The Texans are 5.5 point underdogs in this contest and are +200 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 46, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.