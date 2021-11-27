The Titans have placed A.J. Brown on injured reserve

The Titans have placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve, the Titans official website reports. Brown had already been ruled out Sunday with a chest injury, and it looks like the Titans have decided to play it safe by placing him on IR, thus allowing him to get 100% healthy. The earliest Brown will be able to return is Dec. 23 versus the 49ers.

Brown has been dealing with one injury or another quite a few times this season and has left several games early. He has 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns on the season, not the numbers that were expected from him.

The Titans have now lost their top three playmakers as Brown joins Derrick Henry (foot) and Julio Jones (hamstring), who are also on IR.

The Titans are 8-3 and in first place in the AFC South. They have a two-game lead over the Colts, but that lead is essentially three games as they defeated the Colts in both games this season. The Titans are seven-point underdogs (-110) versus the Bears on Sunday and are +265 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-105), and under (-115).