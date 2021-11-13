The Titans have placed Julio Jones on injured reserve

The Titans placed Julio Jones on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website reports. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for what seems like the entire season, and the Titans finally decided to shut him down with the hope that three weeks off will eventually get him 100% healthy for the stretch run.

Due to the placement on IR, the earliest Jones can return is after the Titans’ bye against the Jaguars in Week 14. This season, Jones has been a bust with only 21 receptions for 336 yards and zero touchdowns. None of that may matter, however, as the Titans, at 7-2, have what is essentially a four-game lead in the division due to defeating the Colts twice this season.

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites versus the Saints on Sunday. This is a Saints team that will be without Alvin Kamara. The Titans are -152 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.