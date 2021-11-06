The Titans have promoted Adrian Peterson to the active roster

The Titans have elevated Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster, Jim Wyatt of the Titans official site reports. The Titans signed Peterson earlier this week to help replace Derrick Henry, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to having surgery on his foot. Peterson would seem to have impressed the coaching staff and be in terrific shape to get promoted so quickly.

Peterson is expected to share the rushing load with Jeremy McNichols and possibly D’onta Foreman or Dontrell Hilliard. This season, Peterson hasn’t played football, so the Titans may elect to use him sparingly this week or possibly just in short-yardage situations. McNichols may handle the majority of the touches Sunday and, at the very least, will be the pass-catcher out of the backfield.

The Titans play one of the best teams in the NFL on Sunday and likely would've tried to control this gem with Henry should he have been healthy and keep that offense of the Rams off the field. They won't have that option with Peterson. They will have to throw the ball more often. The Titans are seven-point underdogs in this contest and are -265 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 53.5, over (-104), and under (-118).