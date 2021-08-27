The Twins will be without Kenta Maeda for the rest of the season

Kenta Maeda to miss the rest of the season, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Maeda will undergo surgery on his elbow. It is not yet known the exact nature of the surgery, but Maeda and the team hope that Tommy John surgery can be avoided. If it is determined that Maeda will need TJS, he will likely miss all of the 2022 season.

The Twins will very likely be in the starting pitching market this offseason, especially if Maeda is gone, as they already traded away Jose Berrios at the trade deadline to the Blue Jays, and Michael Pineda can be a free agent after this season.

