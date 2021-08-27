watch
LISTEN
STL
8/27 7:05 PM EDT
PIT
TB
8/27 7:05 PM EDT
BAL
ARI
8/27 7:05 PM EDT
PHI
CIN
8/27 7:10 PM EDT
MIA
BOS
8/27 7:10 PM EDT
CLE
TOR
8/27 7:10 PM EDT
DET
WSH
8/27 7:10 PM EDT
NYM
SF
8/27 7:20 PM EDT
ATL
HOU
8/27 8:05 PM EDT
TEX
MIL
8/27 8:10 PM EDT
MIN
CHC
8/27 8:10 PM EDT
CWS
SD
8/27 9:38 PM EDT
LAA
NYY
8/27 9:40 PM EDT
OAK
COL
8/27 10:10 PM EDT
LAD
KC
8/27 10:10 PM EDT
SEA

The Twins will be without Kenta Maeda for the rest of the season