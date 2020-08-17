Welcome to the ULTIMATE 2020 Fantasy Football DraftKit and Best Ball Guide, powered by SportsGrid.

Projections and Rankings

Fantasy Football Projections: Fantasy football projections from #TeamMath include scoring for Standard, Half PPR and PPR leagues using the DailyRoto NFL projection model. Our detailed statistical projections can be downloaded and customized for your league.

Auction Values: SportsGrid NFL Auction Values are included in our projections with unique auction values for the three main scoring formats.

Expert Rankings: SportsGrid analyst Davis Mattek’s personal rankings right alongside the DailyRoto staff model rankings.

Draft Kit and Best Ball Guide

Our 2020 NFL Draft Kit and Best Ball Guide includes pieces of content designed to help you win your leagues. From positional targets to draft strategy our team walks you through the biggest decision points in your fantasy football drafts.

Sleepers: Under the radar gems at each position that can often be drafted in the last round of your drafts.

Quarterback Sleepers: Late round QB targets (still to come).

Running Back Sleepers: Running backs that could win your league with the right amount of luck.

Wide Receiver Sleepers: Five actual wide receiver sleepers that may go undrafted in your home league.

Tight End Sleepers: Not everyone can draft Travis Kelce but these guys could provide TE1 seasons at cheap prices (still to come).

Do Not Draft: Call them busts or call it your do not draft list. These players are overhyped, over-drafted, or over the hill and should not make your fantasy football draft list.

Fantasy Football Stacks: No strategy provides as much upside for your fantasy football lineup as pairing up a quarterback and their skill position players. This article highlights the top fantasy football stacks that could win your league.

Rookies to Watch: 2020’s most valuable fantasy football rookies (still to come).

Modified Zero RB Strategy: Your 2020 Fantasy Football Draft blueprint with a proven strategy to win your league.

The Perfect Best Ball Draft: Underdog and DraftKings Best Ball strategy including the perfect draft (still to come).

My Guys: Davis Mattek’s favorite “plant your flag” targets for the 2020 fantasy football season. A prioritized list of guys you should not leave your fantasy football drafts without.