The White Sox have picked up the team option for Craig Kimbrel, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. This was always expected as the Sox now would seem to have two choices. They could keep Kimbrel and his $16 million salary for next season and have one of the best bullpens in the game, or they could try and trade Kimbrel to upgrade at another position.

Kimbrel had a rebound season with the Cubs before the trade to the White Sox as he posted a 0.49 ERA with the Cubs but was awful with the Sox as he had a 5.09 ERA. Kimbrel only had one save with the Sox, but that was expected as Liam Hendriks was one of the best closers in MLB last season.

The White Sox pretty much clinched the American League Central last season by July 4 and will likely be the favorites to do so again in 2022. Winning the World Series is different, though, as they are +1000 to win the 2022 World Series, which is second-best in the American League behind the Astros who are +700.