The Yankees place Aroldis Chapman on the injured list
August 7George KurtzSportsGrid
The Yankees have placed Aroldis Chapman on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Chapman was placed on the list due to elbow inflammation. Chapman was a lockdown closer until right around the All-Star break when he started to struggle but then has righted himself over the past couple of weeks, picking up six straight saves. There is no word yet as to the severity of the injury or how long Chapman may be on the shelf. The Yankees could go with Chad Green, Jonathan Loaisiga, or Zack Britton in his absence.
The Yankees will look to win their fifth straight game Saturday by starting Andrew Heaney while the Mariners will counter with Chris Flexen. The Yankees are -115 (-1.5) on the run line, -210 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-112), and the under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
