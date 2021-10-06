Theo Epstein Will Not Be Next Mets’ GM

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1445775560328691716

Epstein was responsible for ending long championship draughts for the Red Sox and Cubs, so he was unsurprisingly rumored to be a preferred target for the Mets this offseason. However, Epstein doesn’t appear to be interested in the job at the moment. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Epstein met with owner Steve Cohen, and while the two had a good conversation, they decided that they were not a good fit for each other at the current time. Epstein is still committed to helping MLB with on-field decisions and ultimately wants to be part of an ownership group. That’s not a possibility with the Mets.

However, Heyman adds that Billy Beane could be a realistic target. Beane took over as the A’s GM in 1997, and he was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations in 2015. He has yet to bring a World Series championship to Oakland, but he has fundamentally changed the game with his approach to building a team. It would be interesting to see what he could do with a big-budget team like the Mets.

