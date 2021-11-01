Three Best Prop Bets for Giants vs Chiefs Monday Night Football Game

The NFL’s Week 8 slate closes out with a Monday Night Football clash between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are three of the best prop bets for this MNF showdown, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Prop Bets Tonight

1. Darrel Williams – Rushing Yards: Over 58.5 (-114)

The Chiefs failed to rush the ball in their crushing fourth loss of the season against the Tennessee Titans last week. Kansas City managed just 77 yards on the ground and No. 1 running back Darrel Williams (with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on IR) saw just five rushing attempts. The formula from Week 6’s 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team worked much better: Williams rushed 21 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas City needs to go back to what works and faces a Giants squad that ranks bottom-10 in rushing defense (125.6 rushing yards per game allowed).

2. Devontae Booker – Rushing Yards: Over 50.5 (-114)

The Giants recently announced that Saquon Barkley would miss this Monday Night Football clash, leaving a huge opportunity for backup Devontae Booker. Kansas City’s run defense allows 128.9 yards per game, and Booker should be able to take advantage. Booker saw at least 12 rushing attempts each of the past three weeks and averages 44.7 per contest. Booker also owns 12 career games with 12-plus carries and has hit 50 yards or more in eight contests. He’ll get the workload and can easily pass 51 yards because of the Chiefs’ struggling unit.

3. Travis Kelce – Receiving Yards: Under 78.5 (-114)

New York’s secondary is the best unit on this roster. They’ve only allowed more than 300 passing yards in two contests, and their 243.1 yards per game number ranks in the top half of the NFL. Kansas City also enters this contest with an enticing front-seven to attack on the ground. The spread shows Kansas City favored by 10.5 points, meaning they’ll get out to an early lead and play protection football. That doesn’t bode well for a heavy dose of Travis Kelce. He’s only hit 79-plus receiving yards in two of his games so far, with one of those coming against a bad Ravens secondary.

