Three Daily Fantasy Hockey Stacks for Monday, November 1

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a crucial strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside as if one player on a line is scoring goals, and his linemates are likely getting assists. Ideally, we’ll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a power-play line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.

Let’s see which stacks we can make to help us win some money on Monday.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are on the slate, so we’re going to have to talk about them. They are no longer perfect on the season but have just one loss. They are averaging four goals per game (tied for the third-most in the league). We always like to get exposure to this explosive offense.

We have to start any Oilers’ discussion with Connor McDavid ($9,800). He had his first game with fewer than two points on Saturday, as he had just an assist with nine shots on goal. He’s still playing with Zach Hyman ($6,900) and Jesse Puljujarvi ($5,600) at even strength and with Hyman on the power play. The power play is where Edmonton is at their most dangerous, and it’s key for their stack.

The Oilers’ have scored on a stunning 47% of their power plays this season. While that number is bound to regress, it will likely still be one of the best in the league. That’s why you can consider playing Leon Draisaitl ($9,200) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ($6,900) with McDavid and Hyman to form a power-play, four-person stack.

Edmonton will play host to the Seattle Kraken in their first-ever meeting. The Kraken are on the second night of a back-to-back and have resorted to third-string goaltender Joey Daccord. Daccord likely won’t be able to deny McDavid nine times as Thatcher Demko did on Saturday night. Edmonton’s implied team total is in a tier of its own at 3.82, making them the top stack of the night.

Chicago Blackhawks

The public sentiment around the Chicago Blackhawks couldn’t be lower, both on and off the ice. They have yet to win a game this season and seem to be on a downward spiral. We can take advantage of that downward spiral, as they may not be as popular as they should be tonight.

There is a bit of news to keep your eye on if stacking the Blackhawks tonight. We need to know if Patrick Kane ($7,800) will return after leaving COVID protocol. If he does return, he likely will play on a line with Alex DeBrincat ($7,200) and Dylan Strome ($3,600). DeBrincat leads the team in goals with four and would likely play on the same power-play unit as Kane. The team’s leading scorer is defenseman Seth Jones ($6,600), who also leads the team in ice time per game, playing 26 minutes a night.

If Kane doesn’t come back, Jonathan Toews ($5,000) and Dominik Kubalik ($5,600) are a nice power-play mini-stack that you can pivot to with DeBrincat.

The Blackhawks face a team who is somewhat on their level; they’re playing the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa allows the fourth-most scoring chances and fourth-most high-danger chances per 60 minutes. They’ve also been weak on the penalty kill, killing off just 75% of their penalties.

Chicago’s power play has been strong, clicking at 25% even with Kane missing in the past week. Their implied team total is 3.18 goals, which could be a get-right spot that the club desperately needs.

Seattle Kraken

You may see the Seattle Kraken listed here and wonder why you would want to stack the team with the lowest implied total on the slate. It’s a fair question, but you have to remember that only six teams are playing, and no team is so bad that there isn’t some value in stacking them. Also, many other people might have the same first reaction, making the Kraken a unique stack.

Seattle is coming off a loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday, but they played very well in that game. They had 34 scoring chances and 14 high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Kraken unleashed new lines in this game, with Alexander Wennberg ($3,600) now centering Jaden Schwartz ($4,300) and Joonas Donskoi ($3,900) on the top line. This line also gets full power-play correlation for a very affordable combined salary. The same things can also be said for the third line of Jordan Eberle ($4,600), Ryan Donato ($3,600), and Morgan Geekie ($3,700)

It hasn’t been all peaches and cream for the Edmonton Oilers defensively this season. They’ve allowed the most shots on goal per game this season (36). Goaltender Mikko Koskinen has played well for them but allowed 10.2 more goals than expected last season in 26 games.

This game is the only game with a 6.5 total, so stacking both sides makes sense. You can use the more affordable Kraken pieces to get the Edmonton stars in your lineup and hope this game is a true late-night hammer that sees your lineups jump up the leaderboard in tournaments.