Three Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Friday, October 29

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside because if one player on a line is scoring goals, it’s likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we’ll want players who will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a power-play line.

Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes continued their perfect start to the season on Thursday, winning 3-0. They’ve averaged 4.17 goals per game, good for fourth in the NHL. They are on a back-to-back on Friday, but the spot is still great for them.

The Hurricanes united arguably their three best forwards on one line and one power-play unit, which is perfect for fantasy. Andrei Svechnikov ($8,700) leads the team with six goals and 10 points as he continues to develop as one of the game’s best young wingers. Sebastian Aho ($8,800) trails him with four goals and eight points. Teuvo Teravainen ($6,400) leads the team with five assists and is one of the best passing wingers in the NHL.

Carolina played last night, but they didn’t have to travel for their game tonight. They have a home game against the disaster that is the Chicago Blackhawks. According to Natural Stat Trick, Chicago has been the worst five-on-five team in the league, allowing 24 goals in the split while scoring just six.

Carolina’s implied total is 3.43, the second-highest on the slate. What makes them arguably the top stack is the perfect correlation across the board. You can also play Tony DeAngelo ($4,900) in defense, as he has five points since becoming the team’s power-play blueliner. The salaries on Svechnikov and Aho are quite high, but some decent values are available that can help you fill out the rest of your lineup.

Washington Capitals

We liked the spot for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, and they get an even better one today. They did end up losing that game Wednesday, but the players we targeted had pretty good games. They get to face perhaps the worst team in the league tonight.

Alex Ovechkin ($9,400) picked up his league-leading eighth goal of the season last time out, and it was his fourth in the last three games. He’s also tied for second in the league in shots on goal, showing no signs of slowing down. Evgeny Kuznetsov ($7,800) continued his bounce-back season, as he scored on the power play to bring him to five goals on the season. With T.J. Oshie out injured, Tom Wilson ($5,900) will join the first power-play unit. Wilson has seven assists this season, and being on the first power-play gives him full correlation with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov.

Washington gets the joy of facing the Arizona Coyotes, who are coming off a 5-1 loss last night. Arizona is allowing 4.86 goals per game and has a penalty kill success rate of just 44%. It remains to be seen who will be in goal for the Coyotes, but all three of the goalies they used have been struggling this season.

The Capitals’ implied total is 3.73, the highest of tonight. Considering how Arizona has played this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them exceed that total. John Carlson ($6,300) is always worth playing with a Capitals stack, as he’s one of the best offensive defensemen in the league.

Florida Panthers

Perhaps the NHL’s best team at the moment is the Florida Panthers. They sport an unblemished record, with all seven of their wins coming in regulation. They also average the second-most goals per game, so they should be a viable stack most nights. Friday is no exception.

The only unfortunate part of stacking the Panthers is that their lines don’t correlate perfectly. Aleksander Barkov ($8,100) is the player we most want to roster, and you can play him with his even-strength linemates Carter Verhaeghe ($5,200) and Anthony Duclair ($5,000). For power-play correlation, you can look to use Barkov with Sam Bennett ($6,600) and Jonathan Huberdeau ($8,300). The latter two play together on the second line and have shown great chemistry since Bennett joined the Panthers last season.

Florida draws a divisional matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit is not out of their rebuild yet, and it’s showing on the defensive side. They’ve allowed the second-most high danger chances per 60 minutes and the third-most expected goals per 60, as well.

The return of Aaron Ekblad ($7,100) has been a welcomed sight for the Panthers. He ranks in the top five among defensemen in goals, points and shots on goal, so he’s certainly in play in any Florida stacks. Florida’s implied total only trails Washington’s and Carolina’s, and they are another high-upside stack to lock in on.