Three Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Monday, October 25

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside as if one player on a line is scoring goals. His linemates are likely getting assists as well. Ideally, we’ll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a powerplay line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.

There are seven games on tap for Monday, so let’s see which stacks are the best.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are determined to show that last season’s success was not a fluke. They’ve gotten off to a great start, winning their first five games and averaging 4.4 goals in those contests. Things couldn’t be going much better, and that can easily continue tonight.

The only tricky thing about the Panthers is how to stack them. Of course, we like Aleksander Barkov ($8,100), as he’s one of the best centers in the NHL. However, he doesn’t play on the power play with any of his normal linemates. If you were to stack him with a linemate, Carter Verhaeghe ($5,300) has five points in five games and is playing nearly 17 minutes a game.

As a result, the second line might be an even better stack, as it includes Jonathan Huberdeau ($7,500), who leads the team with six points. It also includes the leading goal scorer, Sam Bennett ($6,500). These two do play on the power play together, giving them great correlation. The defenseman to play on the power play is Aaron Ekblad ($6,900), as he hasn’t missed a beat since returning from his injury. He has 5 points and 19 shots on goal in five games.

The Panthers have been one of the league’s best teams, and they’ll go up against one of the league’s worst. It’s been brutal for the Arizona Coyotes to start the season, as they are 0-4-1. They’ve allowed a league-high 4.8 goals per game. Carter Hutton has struggled mightily in goal, allowing -10.25 goals above expected, the worst mark in the NHL.

Florida’s implied team total sits at 4.15, by far the highest number on today’s slate. A four-person stack of Huberdeau, Bennett, Barkov, and Ekblad is definitely usable, even if they don’t all correlate perfectly at even strength. There should be many opportunities for Florida to score, so getting the four best fantasy assets for one team is a good strategy.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues infamously were at the bottom of the league in January for the 2018-19 season, the season they ended up winning the Stanley Cup. They’ve gotten off to a much better start this year, winning their first four games. They have been red hot on offense to start the season, averaging 5.5 goals per game.

St. Louis has a deep forward group that can be hard to stack. You can start with Ryan O’Reilly ($6,800) and David Perron ($7,000), who play together on the first line and first power play. Then you could go a few different ways. Klim Kostin ($4,200) is a talented young player who’s getting his chance to play on the top line with Brandon Saad out, and he has three points in three games. He doesn’t see much powerplay time, though, so his upside may be limited.

Instead, if you have enough salary, you could play Vladimir Tarasenko ($7,300) for the powerplay correlation. Tarasenko struggled with injuries through the last two seasons, but he has been flying out of the gate, with 4 points and 20 shots on goal. O’Reilly, Perron, Tarasenko, and Torey Krug ($5,600) make up a four-person powerplay stack with upside.

The Blues face the same Los Angeles Kings team that they pummeled 7-3 on Saturday. Perron recorded a hat trick, and Krug had an assist on all of those goals. The Kings were playing without their top defenseman in Drew Doughty, who they’ll be without again in this game. They don’t have the defensive depth to truly replace Doughty’s minutes effectively, making them vulnerable to giving up a lot of goals again.

The Blues have an implied goal total above three tonight, and with the way they’ve been playing, they could be ripe for another eruption.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes has been one of the most fun teams both on and off the ice over the past few seasons. They’ve managed to stay relevant in a market that struggled to do that for nearly 10 years. On the ice, it’s because of some really exciting young players who have been playing great to start this season.

The Canes are 4-0 and have averaged over 4.5 goals per game. Leading the way has been Andrei Svechnikov ($8,500), with four goals and seven points this season. He plays in all situations with Vincent Trocheck ($5,600), who has five points in four games. The other two in the team’s top four in points are the Finnish duo of Sebastian Aho ($8,500) and Teuvo Teravainen ($6,400). These two have played together for years, and each have six points in the first four games.

Carolina will welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to town on Monday. Toronto is in a bit of disarray right now. They’ve lost three games in a row, including a 7-1 thumping against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in which Pittsburgh was missing several key players. Now, they’ll face a Carolina team that has all of their best players playing great to start the season.

Some of the salaries on the Hurricanes players may cause a bit of sticker shock, particularly on Aho and Svechnikov. This may keep their popularity down in tournaments tonight. If you want a bit of salary relief on these lines, you can add in Jesperi Kotkaniemi ($4,000) with the Aho line or Martin Necas ($5,400) with Trochek’s line. Tony DeAngelo ($4,900) would be a nice addition at defense as a powerplay quarterback.

The Hurricanes are capable of exploding on any night, and with what’s going on with Toronto right now, that’s certainly the case tonight.

Nicholas Vazquez is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Nicholas Vazquez also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username hbyanksman. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are their personal views, they may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with their personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.