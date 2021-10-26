Three Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Tuesday, October 26

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside as if one player on a line is scoring goals, and his linemates are likely getting assists. Ideally, we’ll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a powerplay line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.

We’ve got another seven-game slate to attack on Tuesday, so let’s see which stacks will help us win some money tonight.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t come flying out of the gates like many expected them to do. They were considered amongst the best teams in the NHL coming into the season. Missing key players slowed them down a bit, but now they’re ready to be firing on all cylinders.

The Avs were without Nathan MacKinnon ($8,900)to begin the season due to COVID protocols. He’s come back for three games and has a point in each, including a three-point game on Saturday. When MacKinnon returned, Gabriel Landeskog ($7,300)was serving a suspension. The only constant on the first line all season has been Mikko Rantanen ($8,300), and he has a goal in the three games since MacKinnon came back into the lineup. This trio has been elite for nearly five seasons, and they form a fantastic, correlated stack tonight.

Usually, Vegas would be a tough matchup for any team, but it’s been a rough start to the year. They’ve lost some players due to injuries that have hurt them, including Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and Alec Martinez. This has resulted in horrible defensive play, as they have allowed the most expected goals per 60 minutes in the league. They’ve now lost four straight games since Stone and Pacioretty went down.

The market is hip to Vegas’ struggles, as Colorado has an implied team total of 3.35. That’s the highest number on the slate tonight. To get more exposure to the Avalanche, definitely consider playing Cale Makar ($6,500), as he’s one of the most dynamic talents at defense in the league. It’s clear that Colorado is the best stack on the board tonight, and they are worth allocating the salary necessary to fit them in your lineups tonight.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have struggled a bit to start the season. They won just one of their opening five games as they are dealing with the loss of some crucial players. They had an impressive win on Sunday where their best fantasy assets contributed, so they’ll look to carry that into Tuesday.

We’re going to look at the Predators’ second line because that’s where they have the most talent. Filip Forsberg ($6,100)had a goal and an assist in that win on Sunday, and he’s Nashville’s best forward. He’s moved down to the second line to play with Mikael Granlund($4,400), who has five points in the first six games. These two correlate on the team’s top power play. They’ll play with fellow Scandinavian Eeli Tolvanen($4,600), a young player who loves to shoot the puck.

Perhaps the best fantasy asset on the Predators is Roman Josi ($6,500). Josi has 30 shots on goal more than any other defenseman in the NHL since the start of the 2019-20 season and is third in goals and points for blueliners in that span. He’s scored goals in two consecutive games, so he looks to be getting into form this season.

The Predators have the second-highest implied team total in tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks have been good to start the season, but they allowed the second-most goals in the league last season, so it remains to be seen if that will continue. Nashville’s second line is a great value stack tonight.

Minnesota Wild

There have been a few problems in stacking the Minnesota Wild over the past handful of seasons. They didn’t have much of the slate-breaking talent that would make them appealing, and, with the talent they did have, the correlations weren’t ideal. That has changed this season.

The Wild added talent last season by way of Kirill Kaprizov ($7,400). Kaprizov has five points in five games and has at least three shots on goal in four out of five. Joel Eriksson Ek ($4,900)produced one of those slate-breaking performances with a hat trick last Tuesday. Now playing on the first line and top powerplay, Eriksson Ek’s offensive game can be unlocked. Mats Zuccarello ($4,800)is the third member of this line and the subsequent powerplay unit the trio share, and he leads the team with six points in five games.

class=”redactor-invisible-space”>The Wild will face the Vancouver Canuckson the road. Vancouver is the fourth-worst team in terms of adjusted expected goals percentage. They allowed the most expected goals per 60 minutes last season, so this isn’t a new trend. Minnesota’s top line will be able to handle any matchup that Vancouver could throw at them.

With the salaries on that first line friendly besides Kaprizov, the Wild’s first line comes at a significant discount for a line that has full correlation. It would allow you to fit defenseman Jared Spurgeon($4,900) in as well for a nice four-person power play stack.