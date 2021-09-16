Three Defenders Sit Out Vikings’ Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/CourtneyRCronin/status/1438612614720929793

The Vikings are coming off a tough loss vs. the Bengals in Week 1, and they have a tough matchup vs. the Cardinals in Week 2. Unfortunately, there’s a chance their defense will be operating at less than 100%. Everson Griffen was sidelined at Thursday’s practice with a concussion, while Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr were sidelined with leg ailments. If they’re out again on Friday, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to suit up on Sunday.

Their absences would be felt against a Cardinals’ offense that appears poised for a big season. It’s only been one game, but it seems as though Kliff Kingsbury’s spread offense has finally been optimized. They scored 38 points in Week 1 — the second-highest mark in the league — and they outgained the Titans by nearly 200 yards of total offense. Kyler Murray is now listed at +900 to win the MVP, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Cardinals are currently listed as 3.5-point home favorites vs. the Vikings.