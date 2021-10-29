Three NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday, October 29

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes.

A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team’s offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to get his, though. With so many possessions in a game providing opportunities to produce, top fantasy basketball options will be posting high scores just about every night.

While this consistency puts us in an excellent position to identify top plays, it also means you can’t afford to miss when you’re paying up for someone. Even with strong value plays in your lineup, paying up and getting a dud is likely going to leave your lineup drawing pretty close to dead.

Which top players should be the focal points of your lineups today?

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks ($10,700)

It’s a good thing this daily piece is just three studs. There are only three healthy, active players with roles to justify a salary over $9,000 in the context of Friday’s slate.

Luka Doncic is one of them.

That is an interesting claim after Doncic — without Kristaps Porzingis — posted a season-low in assists and rebounds on Thursday and added seven turnovers. That 32.1-FanDuel-point performance can likely be chalked up to a bad night at the office.

It’s essential to give the Dallas star a second chance. His peripheral stats should return far closer to their averages as long as his usage remains intact, and it was higher (35.7%) without Porzingis in Thursday’s game. Porzingis is at best questionable Friday on the second leg of a back-to-back with his back injury.

Deploy him with confidence given his alternatives.

Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers ($10,100)

Like Doncic, Paul George had a tough night on Wednesday, as well.

George only put in 6 of his 20 shots, and he missed all eight offerings from three-point land. Yikes. However, that allows us to buy back in on George’s elite workload and expect a better night from the field.

There is no Clippers option in George’s neighborhood in usage (31.8%) and FanDuel points per minute (1.48). Los Angeles also hasn’t played a particularly “normal” game — free of blowouts — since their opener against Golden State. In crunch time, the onus of offense will be on George even more.

His matchup with Portland is excellent. The Blazers are second in the league in overall pace. There will be plenty of value to jam in top options, and George is among the best of them.

Domantas Sabonis, C, Indiana Pacers ($9,600)

Three-for-three on buy-lows? Three-for-three on buy-lows.

Domantas Sabonis had the strangest night of this trio of stars in his last game. In Wednesday’s game, where Malcolm Brogdon left early due to injury, Sabonis took just four shots and had just a 12.7% usage rate. That runs contrary to what would be expected of a Pacers offense without Brogdon, Caris LeVert, and T.J. Warren.

Brogdon has already been ruled out for Friday’s contest with Brooklyn, and therefore, Sabonis should theoretically shine again. Last season, Sabonis posted 1.37 FanDuel points per minute on a solid 23.4% usage rate in floor situations without Brogdon.

Friday’s game will ultimately determine if Sabonis’ passive tendencies were a blip on the radar or a concerning trend. Still, common belief should primarily be the former for such a multi-dimensional playmaker.