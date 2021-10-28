Three NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday, October 28

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes.

A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team’s offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to get his, though. With so many possessions in a game providing opportunities to produce, top fantasy basketball options will be posting high scores just about every night.

While this consistency puts us in an excellent position to identify top plays, it also means you can’t afford to miss when you’re paying up for someone. Even with substantial value plays in your lineup, paying up and getting a dud is likely going to leave your lineup drawing pretty close to dead.

Which top players should be the focal points of your lineups today?

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks ($10,700)

The top end of the player pool is messy on Thursday’s small slate, but Luka Doncic stands out as he always does.

Doncic is a tremendous play this second. His 33.7% usage rate and 1.43 FanDuel points per minute carry the Mavericks per usual, and Dallas draws a nice pace-up spot with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

However, Kristaps Porzingis made his season debut on the injury report on Wednesday, and he is questionable with a back issue. Without Porzingis on the floor last year, Doncic skyrocketed to a 37.0% usage rate.

His floor is already top-notch, and his ceiling would join that category if Porzingis were to miss the game.

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors ($10,400)

Doncic will be the most popular stud on the slate, and that makes Stephen Curry a razor-sharp pivot in a plus spot.

Curry has dominated the Warriors‘ offensive hierarchy once again as Klay Thompson remains sidelined. He has a monstrous 34.0% usage rate, and his 1.40 FanDuel points per minute could be even better if his 43.4% field goal percentage regressed toward his efficient 48.0% mark last season.

The environment against Memphis could not be much better; the 229-point total in this game is the highest on Thursday’s main slate.

In a positive atmosphere, it is a safe assumption Curry should have dozens of quality chances against the Grizzlies, who enter on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks ($9,900)

Julius Randle‘s salary is a touch too high, but he is the last player I would consider significant exposure to above $9,000.

There is no doubt that Randle’s role is excellent. Even with the offseason additions, Randle is blowing away all of his Knicks teammates in both usage (29.4%) and per-minute overall production (1.20 FanDuel points). His scoring should see a boost soon as well; his 31.0% three-point make percentage is well behind his 41.8% mark from a season ago.

The Knicks visit Chicago in a game with the lowest total on the board (215), but it is hard to exclude Randle if you feel inclined to stack the contest of surprise teams to start the season.