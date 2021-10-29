Three NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 10/29/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers ($5,700)

With Malcolm Brogdon ruled out for the Indiana Pacers, T.J. McConnell should step into the starting lineup.

The Pacers are on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets, and we see a slate-high 233.5-point over/under for this game. Right from the jump, this is an excellent game to attack, and that bodes well for McConnell, who is producing 0.93 FanDuel points per minute when Brogdon is off the court this season. That is an increase of 0.11 FanDuel points per minute from his usual rate of production.

Extra minutes, extra production, and a good game environment are working in favor of McConnell, and we give him a projection of 31.47 minutes and 33.1 FanDuel points. That makes him the second-best point-per-dollar value option on the slate (as of Friday afternoon) and the best value option among guards.

Dewayne Dedmon, C, Miami Heat ($4,000)

If Bam Adebayo sits, Dewayne Dedmon could be in for a big game.

The Miami Heat have downgraded Adebayo to questionable, putting Dedmon in a spot to be in the starting lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets potentially. Adebayo and Dedmon have, essentially, the same role and don’t play on the court at the same time. Their game flow logs show they are direct swaps for each other, which has proven beneficial for Dedmon. He is producing 1.17 FanDuel points per minute when Adebayo is not on the court.

Dedmond has already surpassed 20 FanDuel points three times this season, playing under 20 minutes in each of those games. At only $4,000, Dedmon could easily break salary-based expectations if he winds up in the starting lineup and sees close to 30 minutes.

Aaron Gordon, PF, Denver Nuggets ($5,000)

Even with a lower 214-point over/under, the Denver Nuggets–Dallas Mavericks game offers some good plays.

Aaron Gordon is the top value option we should be looking at from this one, and he’s that guy for a few reasons. First off, the Mavericks are allowing 52.07 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, which is the fourth-most in the league. This puts Gordon in a good matchup, but he could be in for even more usage if Nikola Jokic, who is questionable, is ruled out.

When Jokic is off the court this season, Gordon sees an increase of 4.0 percentage points in his offensive usage rate, something that will only benefit him in this soft matchup.

All in all, Gordon is projected for 30.44 minutes and 27.6 FanDuel points, making him the fifth-best value option on the slate — and that’s with our model accounting for Jokic playing. So Gordon is a good target even if Jokic suits up, but he’d be a fantastic value play if the reigning MVP is out.