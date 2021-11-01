Three NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday, November 1

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

Andre Drummond, C, Philadelphia 76ers ($5,400)

Tonight, chalk is spelled “Drummond.”

With Joel Embiid ruled out tonight, Andre Drummond is expected to start at center for the Philadelphia 76ers. Drummond should be one of the chalkiest players on the slate, and it’s for good reasons.

When Embiid is off the court this season, Drummond produces 1.45 FanDuel points per minute from a 19.3% usage rate. Next, we should see the 76ers playing up in pace tonight, as they are 30th in the league, while the Portland Trail Blazers are the 10th-fastest team in the league.

This game features a solid 219.5-point over/under and a close 2.0-point spread, which should make it a solid game for fantasy production. All of this has Drummond coming in projected for 31.84 minutes and 41.4 FanDuel points, making him the highest overall value option on the slate.

Monte Morris, PG, Denver Nuggets ($4,700)

With a super soft defensive matchup, Monte Morris is in a great spot tonight.

The Denver Nuggets are 1.5-point road underdogs to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a game with plenty of fantasy potential. The Grizzlies come into this game, allowing a staggering 51.63 FanDuel points per game to opposing point guards, which is the third-worst in the league. Combine this with the Nuggets (27th) playing up in pace to Memphis (13th), and it should all equal more opportunities for Morris to rack up fantasy points.

Morris comes in with 12 field goal attempts or more in three of the six games this season, and given the game environment, he should be able to reach that level again. The extra shots will help raise his ceiling of fantasy points in an already soft defensive matchup.

Chris Boucher, PF/C, Toronto Raptors ($4,500)

The Toronto Raptors have Scottie Barnes listed as doubtful for tonight’s game.

With Barnes expected to miss tonight’s game, the Raptors starting lineup will look different, which means Chris Boucher could be in line for the start. Boucher has been playing off the bench this season — usually, around 17 minutes per game — and has proven to be very efficient in that limited time on the court. Boucher is producing 1.15 FanDuel points per minute this season, but that jumps up to 1.29 FanDuel points per minute when Barners is off the court.

A strong level of production is what Boucher has become known for during the past few seasons, and it allows him to reach and exceed fantasy value in a hurry. Tonight, Boucher is projected for 24.76 minutes and 30.3 FanDuel points, making him the second-best value option on the slate, behind only Drummond.