Three NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Thursday, October 28

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

Damion Lee, SG/PG, Golden State Warriors ($4,000)

With a solid role off the bench, Damion Lee is a value option to consider tonight.

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies, where we see a slate-high 229-point over/under, making it a straightforward game to target. Lee has played 22 minutes or more in all four games this season and has scored in double-digit real points in each of those games. He is taking a good volume of shots — eight or more in every game — since he sees a good amount of his time on the court while Stephen Curry is on the bench.

Lee enters projected for 28.36 minutes and 21.6 FanDuel points tonight, making him the second-best value on the entire slate. This is certainly obtainable for Lee since the Grizzlies allow the 11th-most (48.42) FanDuel points per game to opposing point guards. Lee has a clear role for the Warriors, and it should allow him to reach value in a favorable matchup tonight.

Kelly Olynyk, PF/C, Detroit Pistons ($5,400)

The Detroit Pistons have Jerami Grant listed as questionable, which means we can look to Kelly Olynyk tonight.

Olynyk got the start the other night when Grant missed his first game. He was able to post a strong 37.2 FanDuel points in 29 minutes. While this game has a modest 210-point over/under, Olynky should reach fantasy value due to a modest matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Coming into this game, the 76ers are allowing 46.80 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, which is 15th in the league. They are a league-average defense and not one you need to be too worried about.

Olynyk is projected for 25.72 minutes and 27.3 FanDuel points, the third-best among power forwards tonight. If the Pistons can keep this game closer than the 10.5-point spread indicates, he should be able to push towards another 35-plus FanDuel point performance.

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF, Dallas Mavericks ($4,700)

Dorian Finney-Smith is in for extra production tonight with Kristaps Porzingis ruled out.

Any time a player with high usage, such as Kristaps Porzingis, is ruled out, we want to see who benefits from his absence. Of course, Luka Doncic is set for an even larger share of the offense, but Dorian Finney-Smith will also be in a spot for extra production. This season, when Porzingis is off the court, DFS is producing 0.95 FanDuel points per minute, which is a +0.22 increase from his average rate.

We could see DFS get the start at power forward if the Mavericks run a smaller lineup, which would be beneficial to him. They are going up against the Spurs, allowing the second-most (56.63) FanDuel points per game to power forwards this season. Worth adding, this is a pace-up spot for the Mavericks (24th in pace); the Spurs are the sixth-fastest team in the NBA in pace.

It all points to a solid night for DFS.